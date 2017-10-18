Ohio State Hasn't Beaten Anybody Good, So For Now Stop with the Playoff Talk Nonsense

When it comes to the 1-loss teams and their College Football Playoff resumes, everyone loves to mention Ohio State.

Why?

Because the Buckeyes have a rich history under Urban Meyer the last few years? Yes, it’s very impressive, but none of it applies here. Let’s check out the facts:

Ohio State has beaten one team with a winning record. Army. As such, the Buckeyes have a Top 20 offense in many categories when it comes to scoring (3rd), rushing (17th), passing (11th), first downs (1st), and 3rd down conversions (7th). That’s all been built on the backs of bad teams.

We’ll find out how good Ohio State quickly:

Oct 28 vs Penn State

Nov 4 at Iowa (sandwich game special)

Nov 11 vs Michigan State

Nov 25 at Michigan

Please stop talking about Ohio State until it does damage against some of those teams. Thank You.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

USC (beat Stanford, Cal, and Utah; even 3-3 Texas is a better win than anything the Buckeyes have done) and Notre Dame (beat 5-1 Michigan State) both have better resumes right now than the Buckeyes.

Of course, you can eliminate the USC/Notre Dame loser from the Playoff discussion because both have difficult schedules the rest of the way.

Can we just get that 8-team playoff cooking so the best programs and the biggest stars can partake in the postseason?