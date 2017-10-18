PM Roundup: NFL Draft in Dallas; Chris Long Donates His Checks for Rest of Season

The PM Roundup, where we do not have body doubles for our wives, as far as you know.

NFL Draft Going to Big D: Draftniks will not be boycotting the Dallas Cowboys’ sponsors this spring.

Chris Long Donates His Entire Year of Game Checks: After already donating six checks to Charlottesville, Chris Long announced that he was donating his final ten game checks for Educational Equity.

Michael Porter Jr.says the same thing every top prospect says in October:

MPJ: "Everybody thinks I'm not serious when I say that, but I actually might spend more than one year in college." pic.twitter.com/axbAAUDZsq — Colton Pouncy (@CTPSports) October 18, 2017

Roma fans take to London: What could go wrong?

Roma fans clashing with Police in London before their game at Chelsea tonight. (Via @PintsandPyro) pic.twitter.com/sU5cVShUES — The Away Fans (@theawayfans) October 18, 2017

Tweet of the Day:

Tom Brady leans in for the bro hug. Bill Belichick is not about that life. pic.twitter.com/iwQB6pD1VN — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 18, 2017

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: McKayla Maroney shared that she was molested by Larry Nassar … Joe Buck reading FOX promos through the years … Brett Hundley can get a big payday by just looking like a professional quarterback while replacing Aaron Rodgers.

Around the Sports Internet: I had not heard of the game “Go” but I bow to our computer overlords … There’s another David Carr who is the top pick in his sport–this time wrestling-and he picked Iowa State … Megabots was boring, apparently.