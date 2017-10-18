Race Car Drivers End Race Early, Get Tased, Escorted Off Track in Handcuffs

This video is from Indiana’s Anderson Speedway over the weekend. Two drivers in a Figure 8 race take each other out. Guy #1’s car stalls on the track so Guy #2 drives over and does an anger doughnut before driving onto the hood of the Guy #1’s car. Guy #1 then exits his car, runs around to the driver’s side of the car on his hood and starts punching Guy #2 while multiple people stand around watching. Eventually Police Officer #1 comes running in and tases Guy #1.

Of course, the cherry on top of this sundae is that the guy who drove his car onto another car was wearing a United States Flag Code-breaking jumpsuit. I don’t want to stereotype, but I bet this guy considers himself quite patriotic. Guy #2, Jeff Swinford, was charged with Class A misdemeanor criminal recklessness and has been banned from Anderson Speedway.