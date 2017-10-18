USA Today Sports

Race Car Drivers End Race Early, Get Tased, Escorted Off Track in Handcuffs

Race Car Drivers End Race Early, Get Tased, Escorted Off Track in Handcuffs

Craft Sports

Race Car Drivers End Race Early, Get Tased, Escorted Off Track in Handcuffs

This video is from Indiana’s Anderson Speedway over the weekend. Two drivers in a Figure 8 race take each other out. Guy #1’s car stalls on the track so Guy #2 drives over and does an anger doughnut before driving onto the hood of the Guy #1’s car. Guy #1 then exits his car, runs around to the driver’s side of the car on his hood and starts punching Guy #2 while multiple people stand around watching. Eventually Police Officer #1 comes running in and tases Guy #1.

Of course, the cherry on top of this sundae is that the guy who drove his car onto another car was wearing a United States Flag Code-breaking jumpsuit. I don’t want to stereotype, but I bet this guy considers himself quite patriotic. Guy #2, Jeff Swinford, was charged with Class A misdemeanor criminal recklessness and has been banned from Anderson Speedway.

, , Craft Sports

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home