VIDEO: John Wall Dunked on The Entire Process

John Wall is off to a solid start this season. In the 1st quarter he dunked on 6’6″ Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Then in the 3rd he kind of dunked on Joel Embiid. John Wall fears no man or process.

Hide your wife. Hide your kids. It's #WolfSeason #WallWay pic.twitter.com/m1Zpd1XpOQ

— Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) October 18, 2017