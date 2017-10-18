NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: John Wall Dunked on The Entire Process

John Wall is off to a solid start this season. In the 1st quarter he dunked on 6’6″ Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Then in the 3rd he kind of dunked on Joel Embiid. John Wall fears no man or process.

