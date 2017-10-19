Fan Who Caught Justin Turner's Walk-Off Homer Also Caught a Javy Baez Dinger Last Night

Keith Hupp, a 54-year-old Dodgers fan, made a nice catch on Justin Turner’s walk-off home run in Game 2 of the National League Series. His snag was celebrated online because some people are willing to look past the lameeness of a grownup wearing a glove to a game.

The retired police officer traveled to Chicago in the hope of seeing his team clinch its first World Series berth in 29 years and was richly rewarded once again. The Dodgers took Game 3 and the pain of a Game 4 loss was blunted some when Javy Baez’s home run found Hupp’s glove.

Hupp, a Dodgers season ticket holder who caught 11 home runs during the regular season, is emerging as the perfect foil for Zack Hample, who has been atop the ballhawking game for far too long.

“I’m still kind of a newbie at this ballhawking stuff,” [he] told The Associated Press in a phone interview from Chicago. “The only thing that’s lightning strike-ish about this is that it’s two in four days.”

Baseball needs a fierce souvenir-based rivalry to inject new excitement into the game. Nothing more exciting than adult glove-wearers throwing a few elbows in pursuit of a ball.