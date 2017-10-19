Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Like the MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo started off his season with 37 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics, 108-100. Giannis looked unstoppable and that just might be the reality. In his first four seasons he has improved his points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and field goal percentage every single year. He’s about to have a monster year and a serious MVP campaign.

And on top of all that, look at how he embarrassed Aron Baynes. Have you ever seen anyone get so confused while being dunked on that they thought they got a rebound? This is the NBA equivalent of an MMA fighter grabbing the referee’s leg after getting knocked out.

And Baynes avoided getting called for a foul.

And no, it might not have been a dunk.

Oh, Giannis also got Baynes earlier in the game.

Giannis puts Baynes in a poster! 💪🏿🏀 #NBA pic.twitter.com/jD96Wfw9Wx Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — NBA Peak (@NBAPeak) October 19, 2017

Here are the full highlights. Watch the way that he gets an extra step or two and doesn’t get called for carrying. That’s how you know someone has become a superstar.