If Carmelo Anthony's Time in New York Was Hell That's His Own Fault

Carmelo Anthony will make his Oklahoma City Thunder debut tonight. Thanks to the scheduling gods, it will be against his old team, the New York Knicks. Melo spent 6+ seasons in New York and I guess it wasn’t a great time. In fact, it was Hell.

“You Watched Me Walk Through Hell, Now Watch Me Walk Up Out It”#STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/w9h0LgAqv4 — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) October 19, 2017

Stay Me7o indeed. Sure, he was saddled with inept ownership, some horrible coaches and one of the worst General Managers ever, but someone really needs to remind Carmelo Anthony that he is the one who not only chose to go to Hell, but actually demanded to be sent there in 2011. Then he had a chance to leave Hell in 2014, but instead decided to re-sign for 5-years, $124 million. He was by far the highest paid person in Hell for the better part of this decade.

While Melo can find some redemption on the court this season, I don’t think there is anyone who feels bad for what he suffered through in New York (at least professionally). This was a Hell of his own making.