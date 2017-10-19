Jeremy Lin Hurt His Knee and the Cavaliers Now Own One of the Top Picks in the 2018 Draft

Jeremy Lin hurt his knee in the Brooklyn Nets season opener. Lin landed awkwardly on a layup attempt and immediately told the bench, “I’m done,” before rolling over in pain.

UPDATE: Lin is done for the season.

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin suffered a patellar tendon rupture and will miss rest of season, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2017

Lin had 18 points and 4 assists in 25 minutes and the Pacers beat the Nets, 140-131. The Nets weren’t good with Jeremy Lin last season, but they were much better with him than they were without. (They ended up 13-23 with Lin and 7-39 without Lin.) With a healthy Jeremy Lin the Nets wouldn’t have made the playoffs this season, but they might not have been one of the worst worst teams in the league.

If this injury is as bad as it looks the Nets should end up with one of the worst records in the league again. With Lin’s injury it looks a lot more likely that the Cleveland Cavaliers could become the second team in a row to make the conference finals and then land the #1 pick in the next draft. Celtics fans cannot be happy.