The tee shot on the par-4 ninth hole at Valderrama Golf Club is fairly intimidating. The tee box is skinny and fans are standing right next to the golfers and to add to that trees line the entrance to the fairway making it extremely narrow. This wasn’t a problem for Jon Rahm, who cranked a 330-yard drive right down the middle during the Andulucia Valderrama Masters.

Safe to assume the rest of us would have likely not fared so well.