Roundup: Fake Melania Trump, Gronkowski Brothers Go on Shark Tank

Eiza Gonzalez… Fake Melania Trump is the greatest conspiracy … the problem with hypocrisy … holes feel larger with your tongue than with your finger … Newsweek could be facing a discrimination lawsuit … nurse fleeing wildfire saves pony … Donald Trump offered a grieving military father $25K … there was another shooting yesterday … Blue Apron laying off hundreds … does the brain really continue to work after death … Holocaust poll costing The Mooch lucrative speaking gigs …
The Gronkowski brothers were on Shark Tank this week. They played flip cup and got an investment in their ice shakers. [CNBC]
Donald Trump once backed out of an interview with Dr. Z. [The Post Game]
Bobby Portis suspended 8 games for punching Nikola Mirotic. [Chicago Tribune]
Nike has to look into why LeBron James jersey tore during the Cavaliers season opener. [ESPN]
Chris Leak had a teaching license. He lost it when he asked a student to touch his genitals. [Palm Beach Post]
A Q&A with Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith. [DMagazine]
How the Van Gundy brothers became the ultimate NBA insiders. [Sports Business Daily]
Here’s the original non-original video that started the Fake Melania movement.
Of course Pod from Game of Thrones trains MMA.
Jeopardy contestant wins with $1.
I went to a wedding last weekend. It was great. College football fans need to get over themselves.
Comments