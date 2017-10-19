Roundup: Fake Melania Trump, Gronkowski Brothers Go on Shark Tank

Eiza Gonzalez… Fake Melania Trump is the greatest conspiracy … the problem with hypocrisy … holes feel larger with your tongue than with your finger … Newsweek could be facing a discrimination lawsuit … nurse fleeing wildfire saves pony … Donald Trump offered a grieving military father $25K … there was another shooting yesterday … Blue Apron laying off hundreds … does the brain really continue to work after death … Holocaust poll costing The Mooch lucrative speaking gigs …

The Gronkowski brothers were on Shark Tank this week. They played flip cup and got an investment in their ice shakers. [CNBC]

Donald Trump once backed out of an interview with Dr. Z. [The Post Game]

Bobby Portis suspended 8 games for punching Nikola Mirotic. [Chicago Tribune]

Nike has to look into why LeBron James jersey tore during the Cavaliers season opener. [ESPN]

Chris Leak had a teaching license. He lost it when he asked a student to touch his genitals. [Palm Beach Post]

A Q&A with Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith. [DMagazine]

How the Van Gundy brothers became the ultimate NBA insiders. [Sports Business Daily]

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

Here’s the original non-original video that started the Fake Melania movement.

Our own @danhardymma puts Podrick Payne aka @Daniel_Portman through his paces… and no swords allowed! pic.twitter.com/7NVGczLnKL — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 16, 2017

Of course Pod from Game of Thrones trains MMA.

Jeopardy contestant wins with $1.

I went to a wedding last weekend. It was great. College football fans need to get over themselves.