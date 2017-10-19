VIDEO: Marshawn Lynch Ejected for Shoving Official in Skirmish After Dirty Marcus Peters Hit

Marshawn Lynch has been ejected from tonight’s Raiders-Chiefs game after shoving an official amidst a skirmish. Lynch came bolting off the bench after Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters had a dirty hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Expect Lynch to be fined a pretty sizable amount for this decision:
Latest Leads
5hr
If Carmelo Anthony's Time in New York Was Hell That's His Own Fault
Carmelo Anthony will make his Oklahoma City Thunder debut tonight. Thanks to the scheduling gods, it will be against his old team, the (…)
6hr
9hr
VIDEO: Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke Running Sprints at Boone Pickens Stadium
Fun-looking weekend in Stillwater.
10hr
Comments