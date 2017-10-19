VIDEO: Marshawn Lynch Ejected for Shoving Official in Skirmish After Dirty Marcus Peters Hit

Marshawn Lynch has been ejected from tonight’s Raiders-Chiefs game after shoving an official amidst a skirmish. Lynch came bolting off the bench after Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters had a dirty hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Expect Lynch to be fined a pretty sizable amount for this decision:

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?