VIDEO: Marshawn Lynch Ejected for Shoving Official in Skirmish After Dirty Marcus Peters Hit

Marshawn Lynch has been ejected from tonight’s Raiders-Chiefs game after shoving an official amidst a skirmish. Lynch came bolting off the bench after Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters had a dirty hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Expect Lynch to be fined a pretty sizable amount for this decision:

