VIDEO: Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke Running Sprints at Boone Pickens Stadium

STILLY…thank you for an amazing weekend!! Being able to serve as grand marshal and be a part of America's Greatest Homecoming Celebration is something we will never forget!! To my family in Stillwater thank you for always having my back…I will always be loyal to you!! #GoPokes

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT