VIDEO: Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke Running Sprints at Boone Pickens Stadium

Rickie Fowler was the grand marshal for Oklahoma State homecoming this past weekend. One of the perks of the gig was apparently having the stadium to himself and his girlfriend, pole vaulter Allison Stokke. They ran sprints together and when it came time for the stadium steps it looked like Stokke had him beat by a considerable amount.
