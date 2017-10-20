Lonzo Ball Had a Weak Debut, and Patrick Beverley Cursed at Him

Lonzo Ball did not have a memorable NBA debut. The 19-year old point guard made one basket, missed five shots, and was basically hounded from start to finish by Clippers pit bull/point guard Patrick Beverley. It got ugly at times, because as we told you months ago, LaVar Ball put a target on his son’s back.

Lonzo Ball debut v Patrick Beverley

1-of-6 FG, 3 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 turnovers

Gonna get a lot of thispic.twitter.com/85pcRb2LHx — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 20, 2017

Beverley was so amped for the matchup, he made a 3-pointer over Ball, and then celebrated this way:

Patrick Beverley still out here wrecking Lonzo, drains 3 and hits him with the John Cena “You cant see me” 🤦🏾‍♂️ (h/t @markynextdoor45) pic.twitter.com/YgRkOmdXqw — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 20, 2017

Let’s not draw any sweeping conclusions from one game, OK?

The real takeaway here: The Clippers look much better than anticipated, and the Lakers looked like a team without a clue on offense. Ghastly on 3-pointers (4-of-16), just 21 assists against 18 turnovers, Brandon Ingram was just 3-of-15, and at points in the 2nd half, the Clippers led by 30.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

On the 29 plays that Patrick Beverley guarded Lonzo Ball, Ball went 0-for-2 from the floor and had three assist opportunities. pic.twitter.com/tgrFkK5Lv1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2017

Hey, it’s one game, nobody overreact … but this can’t be how the Lakers wanted to open the season, getting blown out at home by your historically inferior rivals who just lost their best player in the offseason.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverly screamed outside locker room, "Weak ass m****** f******. Bring him out on the… https://t.co/9BO7aCqMjb — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) October 20, 2017

I won’t make quantum leaps about LeBron’s decision next summer

I won’t make quantum leaps about LeBron’s decision next summer

I won’t make quantum leaps about LeBron’s decision next summer