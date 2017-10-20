NFL USA Today Sports

Marshawn Lynch Watched Game From Stands After Ejection, Rode the Train with Marcus Peters

Marshawn Lynch was ejected during last night’s Chiefs-Raiders game after shoving an official. Initial reports suggested he left the stadium early in a huff. Those turned out to be wrong.

Here’s what really happened: Lynch pulled a Bobby Valentine.

But wait, there’s more.

After the Raiders won on a wacky final sequence of penultimate and ultimate final plays, Lynch and good friend Marcus Peters hopped on the BART to press the flesh with common folk.

Lynch and Raiders fans let Peters know exactly how they feel about the Chief during the ride.

So, all in all, a full night.

