PM Roundup: Dabo Swinney Has a New Castle Home; a 38-Year-Old College Basketball Player

The PM Roundup, where we always come off the bench to stand up for our friends on the other team.

Dabo Has a Castle: To think, Dabo Swinney would have walked away if his players would have received any compensation because they would be too entitled.

He can play until he’s 40: A 38-year-old Canadian who was working as a bus driver is going to be playing college basketball for Algonquin.

Kurt Angle is tagging in for Roman Reigns: For our wrestling fans, Angle will come out of retirement for Sunday’s event.

Gardy Back: Ron Gardenhire is the new manager of your Detroit Tigers.

Mike Leach needs to give it up: He’s talking about a protest at Texas Tech over money he thinks is due. (However, let’s try to get a Texas Tech-Washington State bowl game).

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Tweet of the Day:

So… i just found out i failed my midterms but also went viral on the internet and i don’t know how to feel.. — Taiwan Jones (@JonesTaiwan_) October 20, 2017

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: Our resident Lakers fan is imploring you to give Lonzo and the Lakers time … Romeo Langford could be a big building block for Indiana … Phil Mushnick wrote a Yasiel Puig column, you’ll never guess what it says.

Around the Sports Internet: F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton on taking a knee … Brandon Browner arrested on drug charges earlier this year … Joe Posnanski had some issues with a GQ list of top athletes.