PM Roundup: Dabo Swinney Has a New Castle Home; a 38-Year-Old College Basketball Player

Dabo Has a Castle: To think, Dabo Swinney would have walked away if his players would have received any compensation because they would be too entitled.
He can play until he’s 40: A 38-year-old Canadian who was working as a bus driver is going to be playing college basketball for Algonquin.
Kurt Angle is tagging in for Roman Reigns: For our wrestling fans, Angle will come out of retirement for Sunday’s event.
Gardy Back: Ron Gardenhire is the new manager of your Detroit Tigers.
Mike Leach needs to give it up: He’s talking about a protest at Texas Tech over money he thinks is due. (However, let’s try to get a Texas Tech-Washington State bowl game).
Around the Sports Internet: F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton on taking a knee … Brandon Browner arrested on drug charges earlier this year … Joe Posnanski had some issues with a GQ list of top athletes.
