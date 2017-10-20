USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Dabo Swinney Has a New Castle Home; a 38-Year-Old College Basketball Player

The PM Roundup, where we always come off the bench to stand up for our friends on the other team.

Dabo Has a Castle: To think, Dabo Swinney would have walked away if his players would have received any compensation because they would be too entitled.

He can play until he’s 40: A 38-year-old Canadian who was working as a bus driver is going to be playing college basketball for Algonquin.

Kurt Angle is tagging in for Roman Reigns: For our wrestling fans, Angle will come out of retirement for Sunday’s event.

Gardy Back: Ron Gardenhire is the new manager of your Detroit Tigers.

Mike Leach needs to give it up: He’s talking about a protest at Texas Tech over money he thinks is due. (However, let’s try to get a Texas Tech-Washington State bowl game).

Tweet of the Day: 

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: Our resident Lakers fan is imploring you to give Lonzo and the Lakers timeRomeo Langford could be a big building block for IndianaPhil Mushnick wrote a Yasiel Puig column, you'll never guess what it says.

Around the Sports Internet: F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton on taking a kneeBrandon Browner arrested on drug charges earlier this year … Joe Posnanski had some issues with a GQ list of top athletes.

 

