Today I learned Judge Mathis is actually Greg Mathis, a retired Detroit justice. I also learned he knows Tom Izzo in some capacity and it led to this.

Hosted @MSU_Basketball Coach Tom Izzo at my show recently. @CoachJim4UM I hear you are a Judge Judy fan. Izzo wins! #GOGREEN pic.twitter.com/UGS4Z1NIVb — Judge Greg Mathis (@JudgeGregMathis) August 19, 2017

And this.

@KySportsRadio Is that Tom Izzo in the background?! pic.twitter.com/XE2dG0XFr9 — Manitoba RockN Rolla (@Manitobarolla) October 20, 2017

And also this.

Trying to start my weekend early w/ some daytime tv & see Tom Izzo on #judgemathis 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EyLykJSzsI — Maya Washington (@imayawashington) October 20, 2017

It is unclear if the Michigan State coach harangued the judge after the verdicts out of habit or not. I defy you to find something as random — or uplifting — as this content.