VIDEO: Justin Thomas Chipped While on the Green During the CJ Cup

Justin Thomas is on quite a run lately. Thomas is coming off of his first major championship win at the PGA Championship and a FedExCup title win that netting him over $10 million dollars. Since competing in those two wins, Thomas has moved on to a few other early wrap-around tournaments including the CIMB Classic where he finished tied for 17th and now the inaugural CJ Cup in South Korea.

During one of his rounds Thomas faced a situation that required him to putt through a bit of messed up grass on the green, but instead of putting the 24-year-old pulled out a wedge while on the green and chipped over the skeech mark and drained it.

@justinthomas34 can do it all. A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on Oct 19, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

Some guys make it look too easy.

Thomas is currently two back of leader Luke List who is nine-under.