VIDEO: Justin Thomas Chipped While on the Green During the CJ Cup

Justin Thomas is on quite a run lately. Thomas is coming off of his first major championship win at the PGA Championship and a FedExCup title win that netting him over $10 million dollars. Since competing in those two wins, Thomas has moved on to a few other early wrap-around tournaments including the CIMB Classic where he finished tied for 17th and now the inaugural CJ Cup in South Korea.
During one of his rounds Thomas faced a situation that required him to putt through a bit of messed up grass on the green, but instead of putting the 24-year-old pulled out a wedge while on the green and chipped over the skeech mark and drained it.
Some guys make it look too easy.
Thomas is currently two back of leader Luke List who is nine-under.
Comments