Why Is Kurt Angle Replacing Roman Reigns in WWE TLC Sunday?

Kurt Angle will make his return to the ring for WWE at this Sunday’s Tables, Ladders, and Chairs event, WWE has announced. Angle, who returned to WWE as Commissioner of Raw several months ago, will be replacing Roman Reigns in the event.

WWE notes that this is the match Angle will be in:

A WWE Hall of Famer and the current General Manager of Raw, Angle will join forces with Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to battle the daunting combination of Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and The Big Red Machine Kane in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs 5-on-3 Handicap Match.

Via Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, here is the possible reason:

Hearing this viral meningitis scare on the Raw roster is very real and could definitely affect the TLC card. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 19, 2017

Unfortunately, Roman Reigns is the person I was talking about here. Didn't wanna make it public without confirming with more people though. https://t.co/oE2yXkjt5s — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 20, 2017

While it would’ve been great for Angle’s return to the ring to include a build-up, and it sucks that the possible reason for it is an illness of one of WWE’s top performers, this does create a lot of intrigue for Sunday’s event.