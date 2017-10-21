VIDEO: Very Tall Baseball Superstar Robs Home Run in Big Game

Aaron Judge has been spectacular with the bat during the American League Championship Series. He’s also made a few nice plays with his glove, but none finer than this leaping grab to rob a home run during Game 7. Yuli Gurriel’s drive was destined for the first row of the right field seats before the 6-foot-7 Judge snatched it out of the air. His wrists are very strong.
