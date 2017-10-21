Florida State May Not Make a Bowl and Jimbo Fisher Is Inviting Hecklers to Say It To His Face

Florida State was the No. 2 team in the nation when the season began. The Seminoles are now 2-4 and must come to grips with the fact that a bowl berth is in serious jeopardy.

Jimbo Fisher’s club failed once again to get it done today at home against Louisville, losing 31-28 on a late field goal after a turnover. One unhappy member of the fan base shared their displeasure in a personal way.

Jimbo Fisher just got into it with a fan who yelled “get new coaches.” Fisher said “walk your a— down here and say it.” — Garry Smits (@gsmitter) October 21, 2017

Florida State has five games remaining and must win three of them. Trips to Florida and Clemson feel daunting, as does one to Boston College. Home games against Syracuse and Delaware State should be wins, but at this point, who knows?

What a mess.