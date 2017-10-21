Gabrielle Union Latest NBA Wife to (Maybe) Reveal Husband's Sexual Interests

Gabrielle Union appeared on Sway’s radio show this week. During the interview she talked about sexual “reciprocity.” This of course led to someone bringing up what Troy Barnes might call “butt stuff.” Union then said that more men like that than would ever admit it. At no point did she specifically say that Dwyane Wade was into that (she joked about a teddy bear), but the Internet has decided it is so.

Amazingly, this comes just a week after Ayesha Curry said that she sends Stephen Curry foot pics when he asks for nudes. This is our new reality. NBA wives sharing all their husbands most personal interests. NBA trash talk must be out of control.