If Tennessee Upsets Alabama It Will Be Tim Tebow's Greatest Miracle

It wasn't even 9am and @TimTebow had us ready to run through a brick wall. pic.twitter.com/UrwRpGGW0E — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2017

Former football player Tim Tebow has transitioned to baseball, but continues to have passion for the game that made him a household name. Like, a lot of passion. The one-time Heisman Trophy winner delivered a fiery motivational speech to Tennessee on this morning’s SportsCenter.

The Volunteers are 36-point underdogs in this afternoon’s game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. It will take an absolute miracle for Butch Jones’ team to suddenly rise up and pull the upset. Miracles just happen to be Tebow’s area of expertise.

If this works and Tennessee does the unthinkable, it will go down in history. If not, it will still go down as an above-average segment.