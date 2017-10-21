Watch: All The Highlights From Lonzo Ball's Breakout Night

Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers got their first win of the new season Friday night, and the rookie point guard was spectacular.

After a disappointing debut, the UCLA product broke out in a big way against the Phoenix Suns, scoring a game-high 29 points, with 11 rebounds and nine assists. He also created several outstanding, highlight-reel plays. It was exactly what we have all been anticipating out of the 19-year-old phenom, as he was one assist from becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

Here are all of his highlights from Ball’s breakout night:

The hype surrounding Ball has been ridiculous, but on Friday night we saw exactly what he can do. Not only can he score and dish the ball out, but it’s clear his teammates love playing with him and that he makes them all better.

The 132-130 final scoreline against one of the NBA’s worst teams showed the Lakers have a ton of work to do, especially on the defensive end, but you can see why so many observers are excited by the pieces LA has put together.

Regardless of how you feel about LaVar Ball, there’s no doubt the league is better and more entertaining with his son in it.