VIDEO: Kansas State's Denzel Goolsby Had a No-Look Interception

Kansas State safety Denzel Goolsby picked off a Baker Mayfield pass in the end zone during the second quarter. He did so without ever turning to look at the ball. Impressive stuff.

The Wildcats came in as two-touchdown underdogs and hold a two-touchdown lead.

