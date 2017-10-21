VIDEO: Kansas State's Denzel Goolsby Had a No-Look Interception
By: Kyle Koster | 11 minutes ago
Kansas State safety Denzel Goolsby picked off a Baker Mayfield pass in the end zone during the second quarter. He did so without ever turning to look at the ball. Impressive stuff.
The Wildcats came in as two-touchdown underdogs and hold a two-touchdown lead.
