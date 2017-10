Steph Curry throws mouthpiece at ref, gets ejected pic.twitter.com/HxxRAAkSab — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 22, 2017

Stephen Curry has been known to use his mouthpiece to entertain himself during games. He’s been seen chewing on it during free-throw attempts, among other things. He was even ejected during the 2016 playoffs for flinging it into the crowd. Tonight, he took things up a notch and launched it at official Scott Wall in anger after a call didn’t go his way.

Curry was promptly ejected. His teammate, Kevin Durant, soon followed suit.