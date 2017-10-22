Arash Markazi, Who Has Defended Against Chargers' Crowd Criticisms, Learned First-Hand They Might Not Be a Competent Organization

Arash Markazi, ESPN writer located in Los Angeles, has had a love-hate relationship with the Chargers, their move to Los Angeles, and fans from San Diego upset with some of his comments. For example, back in September, he sent this out:

Chargers-Chiefs today and Chargers-Chiefs last season in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/JXnN3cXR7Y — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 24, 2017

And when that prompted responses, including by SI’s Lee Jenkins, he said:

My opinion is the Chargers belong in San Diego and to expect their support or turnout would grow in LA is wrong. Sorry if you don't agreee. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 25, 2017

His recent tweets in regard to the Los Angeles Chargers also include this from Saturday:

I think I might have to bookmark this solid story from @eric_d_williams. Facts and figures are a hell of a thing. https://t.co/FNTgqfm6dM — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 21, 2017

And these about the attendance at Chargers’ games:

Fun Fact: Mark Davis said if the Raiders had been able to relocate to LA, they woukd have played at StubHub Center until stadium was built. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 1, 2017

The Chargers announce today's game at StubHub Center is a sellout at 25,374. The Chargers have sold out all three regular season home games. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 1, 2017

If they get another sellout, among those will be members of Arash Markazi’s family, who bought tickets but were unable to access them and could not attend the game as a result.

Today, Markazi sent the following out:

My brother has been trying to get his @Chargers tickets for the past hour. A rep told him to keep trying, nothing they can do, no paper tix. pic.twitter.com/LNT0UIKyts — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 22, 2017

Has anyone else encountered this with @Chargers & @Ticketmaster? Rep literally said there's nothing they can do and hope he can get his tix. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 22, 2017

Trying on two other phones. No dice. Getting tickets you've paid for to a game really shouldn't be this hard. pic.twitter.com/cho0aPeZr8 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 22, 2017

Ticket rep said they couldn’t guarantee they’d be able to get their tickets at the box office so my brother and dad will watch at home. 🙁 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 22, 2017

StubHub Center is packed today. It feels like a 60-40 Broncos crowd and that might be conservative. pic.twitter.com/6r6bjjBQWr — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 22, 2017

Whether this is a Chargers or Ticketmaster issue, it’s a bad look for a place where (a) the stadium is half the size of other NFL venues also dealing with tickets, and (b) where visiting fans seem to constantly outnumber the home team.