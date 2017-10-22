Cam Newton, Once Again, Looked Better in His Postgame Press Conference Than He Did on the Field

Cam Newton looked like a 1970s movie character at his postgame press conference today in Chicago. It’s a sharp look. It might even get him a commercial or a cameo on a TV show.

What it won’t do: Mask the stench from his poor on-field performance in Chicago. He was intercepted twice, and he made an errant pitch on an option play. One interception was run back for a touchdown; the fumble was, too.

The Panthers were 4-1 and looking like a contender two weeks ago … now they’ve lost to Philly and Chicago in consecutive weeks.