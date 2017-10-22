Chargers Welcomed Another Embarrassing Crowd As Broncos Fans Took Over StubHub Center

The Los Angeles Chargers continued to be an absolute embarrassment to themselves and the NFL on Sunday. In what was supposed to be the team’s fourth home game in their new city, the stands were absolutely packed with Denver Broncos fans. It was absurd.
The Chargers had won two straight on the road entering Week 7 and have actually been playing good football. So much for the “winning will solve everything in LA” theory.
Take a look at some of the crowd shots:
And some of the following comments were hilarious/damning:
Here’s the crowd shot with the Chargers about to win the game with a minute left. The home crowd had already left because their team was defeated.
This move to Los Angeles continues to be an absolute embarrassment for the league and the Chargers. It was so poorly conceived and the execution has been laughable. The team has no fans in LA, and never will grow a solid base. It was nothing more than a money-grab by Dean Spanos and his family, and it has backfired on the league tremendously.
I hope Spanos and his kids enjoy being the laughingstock of the sports world for another week. It’s been well-earned.
