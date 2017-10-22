Chargers Welcomed Another Embarrassing Crowd As Broncos Fans Took Over StubHub Center

The Los Angeles Chargers continued to be an absolute embarrassment to themselves and the NFL on Sunday. In what was supposed to be the team’s fourth home game in their new city, the stands were absolutely packed with Denver Broncos fans. It was absurd.

The Chargers had won two straight on the road entering Week 7 and have actually been playing good football. So much for the “winning will solve everything in LA” theory.

Take a look at some of the crowd shots:

It’s 91 degrees in Carson and the Bolts and Broncos are underway. It also looks like deer hunting season in the north end zone seats. pic.twitter.com/IiBLP7pMRD — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 22, 2017

StubHub Center is packed today. It feels like a 60-40 Broncos crowd and that might be conservative. pic.twitter.com/6r6bjjBQWr — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 22, 2017

Yup… we'll call it another home game for the @Broncos here in Cali.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? I’d say at least 65-70 % of fans here in #Broncos orange and blue. pic.twitter.com/9njq7uVT1x — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) October 22, 2017

This Broncos home game is already fun. pic.twitter.com/2i95RYX22Y — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) October 22, 2017

Broncos fans cheer as their team takes the field. pic.twitter.com/4FiNvy4MXa — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 22, 2017

Broncos fans are winning the "fight for LA." (At least in the stands). #4Broncos @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/h8L86a4wkd — Mark Haas (@markhaastv) October 22, 2017

Very embarrassing look for Chargers & NFL for a home game to look like this. 95% Broncos fans. pic.twitter.com/GgCFaMykcb — Zach Bye (@byesline) October 22, 2017

They tell me this is a Chargers home game but everyone in here so far seems to be wearing orange and cheering for the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/9BSwpcNLsW — Robert Brender (@robertbrender) October 22, 2017

And some of the following comments were hilarious/damning:

My unofficial crowd count: 26,001 in stands. 20k in Broncos gear. 6k in Chargers. And one confused guy wearing a Landon Donovan jersey. — Mark Kiszla (@markkiszla) October 22, 2017

Strange to say, but with a two-touchdown lead, the Chargers have quieted the home crowd. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) October 22, 2017

Here’s the crowd shot with the Chargers about to win the game with a minute left. The home crowd had already left because their team was defeated.

This move to Los Angeles continues to be an absolute embarrassment for the league and the Chargers. It was so poorly conceived and the execution has been laughable. The team has no fans in LA, and never will grow a solid base. It was nothing more than a money-grab by Dean Spanos and his family, and it has backfired on the league tremendously.

I hope Spanos and his kids enjoy being the laughingstock of the sports world for another week. It’s been well-earned.