DeShone Kizer was at a Bar at 1 am on Saturday Morning, and Hue Jackson Isn't Happy About It

DeShone Kizer, the Browns rookie QB, had another rough game. He was benched during the team’s loss to the Titans after throwing two interceptions.

Afterward, the media asked coach Hue Jackson what he thought about Kizer – who is 21 – being out at a bar on Satuday morning at 1 am. Apparently a TV station in Cleveland has footage of Kizer on the scene.

#Browns Jackson said he wouldn't want Kizer out until 1 in morning at a bar on Friday. Channel 19 has video of it — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 22, 2017

The Browns are a flaming dumpster fire, so obviously there will be jokes about how much you’d drink if you were the QB in Cleveland.

DeShone Kizer: “I’m not here to talk about my personal life” – on video of him at bar surfacing on Channel 19 — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 22, 2017

Well, this stinks. Cleveland is where QBs go to die. This is well-known, and has been for over two decades now. You really don’t have a chance because the franchise stinks from top-to-bottom. Kizer is talented, but he’s being rushed into a bad spot throwing to marginally-talented receivers.

Hue Jackson will almost certainly be fired; and the Browns will get the #1 pick in the draft. Sam Darnold, come on down!