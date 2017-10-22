Eric Bledsoe Tweets That He No Longer Wants to Be in Phoenix, One Week Into Season

Eric Bledsoe has apparently seen enough in Phoenix (unless we find out that he was “hacked.”) The 27-year-old point guard is entering his fifth year with the Phoenix Suns, and was the subject of some trade rumors this offseason. The Suns have lost by 66 and 42 points this year, and also lost a game to the Lakers. Those losses are adding up.

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

The Suns may be the worst team in the league, and are certainly in contention for the title after this week. We’ll see if Bledsoe gets his wish soon.