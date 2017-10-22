NCAAB USA Today Sports

Report: Someone Died In The Stands At Notre Dame-USC

According to Notre Dame’s sports information department, a 76-year-old man went into cardiac arrest and died in the stands during Saturday night’s game against USC.

Big win for Notre Dame, but a bigger loss for that family.

