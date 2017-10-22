The Pittsburgh Steelers Should Be the Super Bowl Favorites, Which Means the Bengals Might Beat 'em Today

The Steelers are the best team in the NFL — and they should be Super Bowl-bound, says @jasonrmcintyre via @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/STnjLYhsfE — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 22, 2017

When you look at the historic struggles of the New England Patriots defense, the history of Andy Reid in the postseason, the injury to Aaron Rodgers, the potential suspension of Ezekiel Elliott and the Super Bowl hangover the Atlanta Falcons are going through … you can understand why the Pittsburgh Steelers are perhaps the best team in the NFL.

On the road the Steelers are suspect – lost to the Bears, struggled vs Cleveland – but then won at Kansas City. At home, they somehow lost to the Jags 30-9.

I can’t figure this team out, but can anyone?

Nevertheless, the Steelers, right now, with a healthy QB/RB/WR combo, a stout offensive line, a surprising Top 10 defense (against weak competition), are the best team in the NFL.

So they’ll lose today in Cincinnati, right? Is that how the NFL works?