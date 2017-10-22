Video: Carson Palmer Broke His Arm, Could This Be It for His Career?

Carson Palmer suffered a broken arm in today’s loss against the Rams, Bruce Arians confirmed to reporters after the game, adding that the quarterback is expected to be out for eight weeks.

But what if the Cardinals are eliminated by then? Arizona fell to 3-4 today, and Palmer turns 38 years old in December. He openly flirted with retirement last offseason, so it is not out of the question that this injury could be what does it for him.

Drew Stanton will be the Cardinals’ starting QB in Palmer’s absence.