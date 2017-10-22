VIDEO: Vontaze Burfict Kicking Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix

Vontaze Burfict, who has had too many infractions for dirty play to really count, kicked Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix in the helmet at the end of a play in today’s Bengals-Steelers game. This probbbbbbably isn’t a big enough violation to warrant a suspension but given that Burfict is a multi-multi-time defender it’ll warrant a look from the league.

