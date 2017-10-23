7 Most Important Stats From Week 7 in the NFL

1

Scoring drives for the Falcons in the last six quarters. That’s one touchdown drive in the last 12 drives for Atlanta, which led the league in scoring in 2016 with 540 points. After topping 20 points in the first three games (wins), they been held under 20 points in each of the last three games (losses).

Eddie Jackson, a rookie from Alabama, scored two defensive touchdowns in Chicago’s win over Carolina. He returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown and later ran an interception back 75 yards for the score. Even cooler: A year ago Sunday, Jackson suffered a broken leg and his season was over. Jackson is the first player to score two defensive TDs in a game since Zach Brown did it in 2012 for the Titans.

The number of shutouts in the NFL Sunday. That’s not a good thing. The Rams buried the Cardinals 33-0, the Jaguars destroyed the Colts 27-0, and the Chargers blanked the Broncos 21-0. There were three shutouts in all of 2016, and three shutouts in all of 2015. The last time there were three shutouts in one day? Week 15, 2012.

Completions by Mitch Trubisky in Chicago’s win. Seriously – he was 4-of-7 passing for 107 yards. Last week he completed eight passes in a win against Baltimore. As fun as these two wins have been for the defense … this futility is not even close to sustainable.

Sacks by the Jags. It’s the second time this season Jacksonville’s defense has rung up 10 sacks in a game. The opener (29-7 win over Houston) and Sunday in a 27-0 romp over Jacksonville. Both came on the road. Yannick Ngakoue had 2.5 Sunday, and now has 6.5 for the season, putting him in the Top 10 in the NFL.

Two weeks in a row, two blown 14-point leads by the Jets. First against the Patriots, then against the Dolphins. I’m sorry for loving this, but it’s legitimately good news because the Jets don’t need wins. There are six teams that are 3-4, and to show how parity-filled the NFL is this season, they’re cluttered in spots 7-12 at the draft. We’re not even at the midpoint of the season, but come December, drafting 7th will certainly mean the difference between potentially landing a franchise QB or not.

Total yards by the Bengals in the second half in a loss to the Steelers Sunday. Cincinnati was in it in the first half, scoring two touchdowns, and Andy Dalton looked crisp. He has two quasi-freaky picks in the second half, but the run game was non-existent, and the Steelers defense sacked Dalton four times. With the Broncos fading and the Bills and Dolphins less-than-imposing offensively, the Bengals had a crack at stealing a wild card spot. That window could close in the next three weeks: vs Indianapolis, at Jacksonville, at Tennessee.