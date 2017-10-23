Roundup: Must-See Burger King Bullying Ad; Everyone Wants Scott Frost; & Andrew Wiggins Beats the Buzzer, Thunder

Britt Maren, a model … “Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded” … I don’t buy the Gawker connection to this, but it’s sad how powerful lawyers can be when it comes to the rich and famous .. “The women of NASA Lego set blasts off November 1” … do you care about a Magnum PI reboot? … WSJ editorial: “Why does racism not seem to keep black immigrants down?” … nice story about a cop buying a teenager a gym membership in Illinois … “Motherhood Is Hard to Get Wrong. So Why Do So Many Moms Feel So Bad About Themselves?” … not the Onion: Is Pole Dancing going to be an Olympic sport? … this is sickening: “38 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment” …

On my radio show, I took the media to task for giving Bill Belichick a pass; and at the 105:00 mark, Brian Windhorst dropped some NBA nuggets, including good news for Cavs fans. [Fox Sports Radio]

Marc Gasol grows his own fruits and vegetables. If you don’t subscribe to the Journal, you’re missing out. [WSJ]

Scott Frost of undefeated UCF is the hottest coaching name in the country. [Yahoo Sports]

As negative a piece as you’ll find on the internet about the Nebraska football program. [Omaha World-Herald]

I can’t fathom a running back rushing for 592 yards, but a high school football player in Texas did it. [NBC DFW]

So is Disney CEO Bob Iger running for President or not? [Hollywood Reporter]

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

A JUCO hoops star is suing Oregon over a recruiting trip in 2015 that ended with him suffering an ACL injury. Crisshawn Clark ended up at Pittsburgh, but just transferred to Portland. He wants “at least” $100k. [Oregonian]

Nice piece on the friendship between Dwight Clark and Everson Walls since “The Catch.” [Mercury News]

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Atlanta Hawks: Dennis Schroeder hurt his ankle in a loss to the Nets. [AJC]

Andrew Wiggins sent the Thunder to 1-2.

Pretty tremendous Burger King bullying ad.

“The Commuter” looks pretty good. Then again, I’ll see anything with Liam.