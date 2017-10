Eric Bledsoe tweeted, “I don’t wanna be here” on Sunday, a seemingly obvious dig at the Phoenix Suns, who appear to be in heated competition with the Bulls for the worst team in the NBA this season.

This morning, we learned he’d been sent home from practice:

ESPN Sources: Eric Bledsoe met with team this morning before shootaround and he was sent home. He will not play tonight against Sacramento. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 23, 2017

Suns GM Ryan McDonough provided a remarkable explanation:

McDonough RE: Bledsoe's tweet: "He said he was at a hair salon… I didn't believe that to be true. He won't be with us going forward." — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) October 23, 2017

It looks like a trade could happen sooner than later?

Sources: Suns engaged in trade talks w/ several teams on Bledsoe. Phoenix soliciting offers with expectation he's on move elsewhere. https://t.co/mj4raCATlp

The Bucks are a team that has expressed interest in trading for Eric Bledsoe, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 23, 2017

The NBA is seriously the best.