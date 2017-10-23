ESPN Cancels Barstool Van Talk After Just One Week

ESPN President John Skipper just released a statement that effective immediately, he is canceling Barstool Van Talk, the show that debuted last Tuesday night (Wednesday morning?) at 1 a.m. ET, and starred Big Cat (Dan Katz) and PFT Commenter of “Pardon My Take.”

Statement from ESPN President John Skipper about Barstool Van Talk: pic.twitter.com/ysgSKDvmjx — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 23, 2017

Last week, just before the launch of the show and shortly after the announcement of the show was made, Samantha Ponder took to Twitter to air grievances over some comments that BarstoolPresident Dave Portnoy had made about her a couple of years ago, including referring to her as a “slut.”

Pardon My Take has already issued their response to the news.

A statement on today's news: pic.twitter.com/JyaxG4l5kO — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 23, 2017

