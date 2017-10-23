Giannis Is MVP Favorite While Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant's Odds Rightly Continue to Drop

Updated NBA MVP odds came out today and as predicted Giannis Antetokounmpo is the favorite. Through three games Giannis is averaging an otherworldly 38.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1 steal per game on 67% shooting.

NBA MVP updated G Antetokounmpo 9/4

L James 4/1

K Leonard 6/1

K Durant 13/2

R Westbrook 9/1

J Harden 9/1

S Curry 15/1

K Irving 20/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) October 23, 2017

As I look at those odds, I have to wonder why anyone would bet on Kevin Durant or Stephen Curry for MVP. Both Durant and Curry’s odds are dropping after a slow start for the Warriors, but you’re throwing away money at any price. By placing money on either of those guys you’re betting on a serious injury to the other.

There is no way that Curry, the ’13-’14 and ’14-’15 MVP, and Durant, the ’12-’13 MVP will ever win that award again as long as they’re teammates. They’re both too good. Their team is too good. Voting for either of them is silly when there are real candidates whose value is tangible.

The Warriors were 2-0 without Durant in the playoffs last year. They were 4-2 without Curry in the playoffs the previous season. This is a franchise built to roll through the league before they added a second MVP. And that’s without mentioning how valuable Draymond Green is to the Warriors. Green was the one who got hurt right before the Rockets made a comeback on opening night. Green was the one who got suspended with a 3-1 lead in the ’15 Finals. The All-NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Durant and Curry are two of the best players in the league and they should be off the board. Betting on these guys is throwing away money and the reason that the house always wins. As long as Curry and Durant are teammates, neither of them will ever win another (regular season) MVP.