Janet Jackson Was Never Banned By the NFL, Will Definitely Appear in Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl LII Halftime Show, Right?

Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show this February. The last time Timberlake performed at the Super Bowl he exposed Janet Jackson’s breast to the world. It was kind of a big story. Now that Timberlake is back the obvious question is, “Will Janet Jackson appear?” The obvious answer is, “Yes, duh.”

TMZ Sports reached out to the NFL and found out that Janet Jackson was not banned from football. Still, there is a perception that Jackson is banned and many fans are upset. The best part about even asking this question is the implication that the National Football League would blackball a musician. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is not banned from football just because they haven’t appeared at the Super Bowl since 1999.

So its up to Timberlake to welcome Jackson, 51, back into the lives of football fans around the world. Doing so would be a very big story and it’s a obvious P.R. play for Timberlake. At least as big as any story can be in this era. People will freak out about it on Twitter and then something else will happen and everyone will forget about it again.

The only thing we really have to figure out is who else will preform with these two? Jackson hasn’t released an album since 2015 and Timberlake last released an album in 2013. This is like The Who or The Rolling Stones playing the Super Bowl, but for a younger generation of old people.

