What do Jordan Spieth, Steph Curry, and Barack Obama have in common?

Golf!

The three teed it up over the weekend with Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, Curry’s brother Seth, who plays for the Mavericks, and Jonnie West, son of Jerry West.

There is no word on who had the best round, but its safe to assume it was the professional golfer even though Steph can hold his own on the course.