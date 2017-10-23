LaVar Ball Says Wizards "better beware" Because Lonzo Doesn't Lose Twice in a Week

Lonzo Ball had an up and down first week the NBA. He was held to 3 points in his debut then put up a near-triple-double in game 2 as he faced the Phoenix Suns who have a horrible defense and a point guard about to get traded because of a visit to the hair salon. His scoring was down in game 3, but he did have 13 assists and 8 rebounds. Those are positive signs!

John Wall and the Washington Wizards play the Lakers on Wednesday night. Over the weekend John Wall talked about how Lonzo would have a tough time because of his father. Via NBC Sports:

“He’s a great kid from what I’ve seen on the outside looking in,” Wall said. “A lot of people in this league are going to take it personally. It’s not the son’s fault. He went back and had a better game [vs. the Suns]. That’s all he’s gotta do is go out there and play. He’s not gonna do any talking anyways. If he gets killed or don’t get killed or kills somebody, he’s not going to be the guy talking.”

So Wall was complimentary. Let’s see what LaVar Ball had to say about the Wizards when someone put a camera in his face: “They better beware ’cause Lonzo ain’t losing again.” The caption implies it cut off as LaVar was saying “not in the same week.”

LaVar Ball's message to the Wizards: They better beware cause Lonzo ain't losing again. Not in the same week!

The Lakers have averaged 22.75 wins a season over the last four years so they have lost twice in the same week regularly. This year’s team has yet to show any signs this season will be any different.

Wall might have been sympathetic to Lonzo’s plight before, but now what is he supposed to do? LaVar just doesn’t know when to stop and his son will continue to pay for it.