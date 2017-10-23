Martavis Bryant Rips JuJu Smith-Schuster on Instagram, Wants Out of Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelerscrushed the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to move to 5-2 on the season and continue to sit atop the AFC Central. But all is not well in Western Pennsylvania.

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant once again created some late-night drama by logging on and sounding off on JuJu Smith-Schuster and a lack of touches. Bryant, who previously requested a trade, voiced his frustrated in the Instagram comments section.

“JuJu is no where near better than me, fool,” Bryant commented on a post discussing a play designed for Antonio Brown. “All they need to do is give me what I want and y’all can have JuJu and whoever else.”

Bryant soon deleted the comment and offered this instead:

“JuJu is the future and got great talent and is going to be one of the best to play this game. I want him to get his. I just want mines, period, point-blank. Ain’t nobody did nothing to get me back. I worked my ass off to get myself back with no help and little support, period. In due time the process will show.”

A source close to Bryant tells ESPN that Bryant does, in fact, want out of Pittsburgh. The receiver has 18 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown on the year. He has the third-most targets (36) on the team, trailing only Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. Smith-Schuster has one less catch on 27 targets.