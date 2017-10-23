No Woj Bombs Allowed on the Plane

There are certain people in the world who should always have access to the internet. The President of the United States. Bill Simmons. Al Gore, its creator. Above them all in importance, of course, is ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi, who breaks news like no other.

Friends, it is with a heavy and concerned heart that I share that it appears he was denied access on his cross-country United flight this morning.

No WiFi or power on cross country flight, @united? Jeez. Guess I’ll write some letters around league and mail them when I land. #gogreyhound — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2017

No word yet if Shams Charania was in the cockpit, though we wouldn’t be surprised if so. It’s a brutally competitive business.

UPDATE: Woj back.