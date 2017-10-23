No Woj Bombs Allowed on the Plane

There are certain people in the world who should always have access to the internet. The President of the United States. Bill Simmons. Al Gore, its creator. Above them all in importance, of course, is ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi, who breaks news like no other.
Friends, it is with a heavy and concerned heart that I share that it appears he was denied access on his cross-country United flight this morning.
No word yet if Shams Charania was in the cockpit, though we wouldn’t be surprised if so. It’s a brutally competitive business.
UPDATE: Woj back.
