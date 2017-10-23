NFL USA Today Sports

Video: Jason Peters Carted Off With Rough-Looking Leg Injury

Video: Jason Peters Carted Off With Rough-Looking Leg Injury

NFL

Video: Jason Peters Carted Off With Rough-Looking Leg Injury

Jason Peters, a tremendous tackle for the Eagles, was carted off from tonight’s game against Washington with a leg injury that you may not want to watch if you’re squeamish. You can tell how much respect Peters has garnered from this video, though, as his teammates gathered around him and the Philadelphia crowd loudly chanted his name as he left the field on a cart.

, , Miscellany, NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home