Video: Jason Peters Carted Off With Rough-Looking Leg Injury

Jason Peters, a tremendous tackle for the Eagles, was carted off from tonight’s game against Washington with a leg injury that you may not want to watch if you’re squeamish. You can tell how much respect Peters has garnered from this video, though, as his teammates gathered around him and the Philadelphia crowd loudly chanted his name as he left the field on a cart.

