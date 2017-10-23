VIDEO: Justin Thomas Hit a Massive Cart Path Aided Drive During the CJ Cup

Justin Thomas is about to get some much-deserved time off from golf, but first let’s run through his 2017 season.

Thomas started the season on a whirlwind run that included a win at the CIMB Classic, and then back-to-back wins at the SBS Tournament of Champions and Sony Open. He also shot 59 at the Sony Open. After that, Thomas missed three cuts in his next five events before turning it on again. Thomas had three top 10 performances between April 30th and June 18th that included a ninth-place finish at the U.S. Open which he followed up with three straight missed cuts.

Thomas then won the PGA Championship, his first major victory, the Dell Technologies Championship, finished second at the TOUR Championship and claimed the FedExCup title along with Player of the Year.

That’s not a bad way to end the 2016-2017 season, but Thomas wasn’t done and he started the 2017-2018 season with a tied for 17th at the CIMB Classic and a win at the inaugural CJ Cup.

Now let’s look at one of the most impressive drives, thanks to a little help from the cart path, of the new season. On the 598-yard par-5 12th hole during the CJ Cup, Thomas hit a drive that went a mere 461 yards.