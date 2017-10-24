Adrian Gonzalez Is Clearly An Awful Teammate If He Skips Out On World Series

Adrian Gonzalez is the second highest-paid player on the Los Angeles Dodgers, and while the team makes its first World Series appearance since 1988 Tuesday night, Gonzalez will be nowhere in sight. Instead, the 35-year-old first baseman will be on vacation in Italy with his family.

Yes, instead of being there to support his team during the franchise’s biggest moment in decades, Gonzalez will be on vacation. This might be different if he had won multiple titles, or if the Dodgers had been in the series a number of times during his time with the team. But Gonzalez has never gotten a ring, and LA hasn’t so much as sniffed a series in almost three decades.

Gonzalez has been on the disabled list with back tightness since September 27. He hasn’t been on any of the team’s postseason rosters, nor has he been with the team during the playoffs.

The team gave Gonzalez permission to go off to Europe, so it isn’t like this is a surprise, but it is pretty insane. A five-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner who has been referred to as a clubhouse leader, isn’t going to be supporting his teammates during their biggest games?

Something weird is going on here. Gonzalez played in just 71 games this season, hitting .242 with three home runs and 30 RBIs. Maybe with Cody Bellinger playing like an MVP candidate this year and an abundance of outfielders, the Dodgers and Gonzalez think his time with the team has come to an end.