Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 8: Bye Week Blues

Six teams are out this week on a bye, which coupled with injuries, means there are going to be more than a few teams scrambling for starters. There aren’t any huge plays this week, but there are some injury (and suspension–waves at Marshawn) fill-ins and matchup plays to turn to if you need a starter.

Here are the recommendations for all players owned in less than 70% of CBS leagues.

QUARTERBACKS

Average Leagues: Trevor Siemian (45%) is coming off a tough performance on Sunday, but gets the Kansas City Chiefs’ struggling defense this week. Derek Carr got well last week and Siemian becomes a low-end starter with all the bye weeks.

Deep Leagues: Case Keenum (19%) is an emergency starting option against the Browns, and becomes an even better play if we find out that Stefon Diggs is back.

Josh McCown (23%) vs ATL is your other deep starting dive based on matchup.

RUNNING BACKS

Jalen Richard (20%) and DeAndre Washington (6%) get to pick up the slack with Marshawn Lynch suspended. Expect a two-headed platoon. Washington is more likely to get the goal line carries while Richard is a slightly better play in PPR leagues, so act accordingly. Both are flex options that should fall in the RB25 to 36 range this week.

Matt Forte (63%) is a matchup start in shallow leagues if available, going against Atlanta.

Wendell Smallwood (54%) got the majority of the early touches on Monday after returning from injury and looks to be a PPR play as a flex going forward.

Dion Lewis (52%) continues to take away snaps from Mike Gillislee and looks to be the 1st and 2nd down back to own at the moment.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Kenny Stills (29%) is a top 30 start this week if DeVante Parker is still out, and with the short week leading into Thursday night, Miami may play it safe. Stills has scored 3 touchdowns over the last two weeks in Parker’s absence. Even if Parker is back Stills will be a viable starting option in a depleted week.

Josh Doctson (31%) appears to have surpassed Terrelle Pryor in the Washington pecking order at wide receiver. He didn’t produce huge numbers but he’s worth an add to see if that role expands, and the numbers come with it.

Kenny Golladay (26%) has been out since week 4 with a hamstring injury, but is expected to play, and could be a beneficiary with Tate out.

Marquise Goodwin (5%) continues to be a boom/bust option, but one that is getting plenty of opportunities. He’s in the top 30 in scoring over the last three weeks. (I’ve used his score 3 times as a flex in a best-ball league).

Bennie Fowler (18%) caught all 5 passes thrown his way last week but the general struggles of the Broncos offense prevented him from making a big impact. He gets a pretty good matchup this week and you can expect the Broncos to attack the cornerbacks not named Marcus Peters.

Robby Anderson (23%) vs ATL remains, as always, a fallback option in deep leagues.

TIGHT ENDS

Tyler Kroft (32%) over the last 3 games has 14 catches, 129 yards and 3 TDs and we know Tyler Eifert is out for the year. If you don’t have one of the top 8 tight ends you should be adding him.

Zach Miller (49%).

Nick O’Leary (4%) of the Bills remains a fill-in option in case of emergency.

OVERALL

