Roundup: Football Team Cancels Season Over Racist Snapchat; Polar Bears vs a Russian Village; & Katy Perry, Wedding Crasher

Kate Del Castillo, an actress in the news recently … Katy Perry crashed this St. Louis wedding and everyone had a good time … “deputy suffered panic attack while armed, couple charged with causing it” … Richmond middle school cancels football team’s season over racially-charged snapchat video … fears of a serial killer in Tampa, after three people were killed in a 10-day span … Kathy Griffin vs Lisa Bloom over people like Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein … “How Financially Literate Are You Really?” … Oregon Senator alleges she was groped by another Senator … they ordered from Amazon and accidentally got 65 pounds of pot …
Excellent work here to show how football participation has dipped in many places around the country – but it is still growing significantly in the south. [WSJ]
On my radio show, I took the media to task for giving Bill Belichick a pass; and at the 105:00 mark, Brian Windhorst dropped some NBA nuggets, including good news for Cavs fans. [Fox Sports Radio]
“For black athletes, wealth doesn’t equal freedom.” [PBS]
A high school football player in Phoenix collapsed on the field and later died. [ABC 15]
The best cat fishing story ever, and it has a happy ending. Carve out 15 minutes to read this. [The Atlantic]
Ty Hilton apologized less than 24 hours after bashing the offensive line. [AP]
And in game three … Ben Simmons had a triple double. He’ll probably have 10 this season. [Philly.com]
Well, this stinks for Cleveland: Joe Thomas has torn triceps, and is out for the season. [Cleveland.com]
This appears real: Polar Bears have taken a Russian village hostage. [Daily Mail]
Marshawn Lynch voicing over Darth Vader is kinda funny.
A pumpkin regatta sounds like fun.
