PM Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez, Robert Mathis DUI, Markelle Fultz's Shoulder Woes

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which loves itself some Joel Embiid.
Our new Catwoman?: Eiza Gonzalez may be playing Catwoman in the new Gotham City Sirens flick. I’d just like to say I am fully in favor of that decision.
Mathis popped for DUI: Retired Indianapolis Colts great Robert Mathis was arrested for DUI Tuesday morning and told police he had been drinking and also used a “sleeping aid.”
Fultz’s shoulder is in bad shape: Philadelphia 76ers star rookie Markelle Fultz had fluid drained from his bum right shoulder earlier this month. He is set to see a specialist and, quite frankly, probably shouldn’t be playing.
Tweet of the Day:
*Yes, that’s one of the sports editors of the Indianapolis Star (middle), my then-roommate “Showtime” (left) and myself (right) in 2005 at Indiana’s homecoming. Ah, college.
In Case You Missed It On The Big Lead: ESPN Has an Identity Crisis: What Do They Want to Be?; Jenn Sterger Accuses Unnamed ESPN Executive of Sexual Harassment; Why is Markelle Fultz Playing?; Carson Wentz is So Good.
Around the Sports Internet: Jim McElwain implied he’s faced death threats, Florida doesn’t believe him; AC Milan’s Leonardo Bonucci is having a rough go of it; Albany has a new Arena Football team!; David Griffin had a great response to a question about drafting Anthony Bennett.
Song of the Day:
Comments